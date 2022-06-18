The Fighters of the "O" Group - Help the Residents of the DPR to Restore an Orthodox Church. - 061822

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The following is the title and description found with this video.
The fighters of the "🅾️" group help the residents of the DPR to restore an Orthodox church
The church of St. Nicholas the Wonderworker was damaged due to the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the dome and belfry were destroyed, the refectory was burned, icons were broken, many of which cannot be restored.