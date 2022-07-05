Black Swan Event explained by Dan Pena

Dan Pena was one of the original people to ask DJT to run for President.

Well worth the watch!

All pointing to getting rid of the Fiat system!

The observation of a single black swan would be the undoing of the logic of any system of thought, as well as any reasoning that followed from that underlying logic.

1- The event is a surprise (to the observer).

2- The event has a major effect.

3- After the first recorded instance of the event, it is rationalized by hindsight, as if it could have been expected; that is, the relevant data were available but unaccounted for in risk mitigation program

https://youtu.be/k_rfI8HZmsg