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FINANCIAL INSIDER EXPOSES COVID FRAUD from TheHighwire.com
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782 views • February 26, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/financial-insider-exposes-covid-fraud/
Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, gives Del an explosive financial perspective about everything from why he believes Pfizer and Moderna committed fraud during their clinical trials, to the dam that is breaking on the concealment of covid vaccine injuries and deaths.
POSTED: February 25, 2022
Former BlackRock Portfolio Manager, Edward Dowd, gives Del an explosive financial perspective about everything from why he believes Pfizer and Moderna committed fraud during their clinical trials, to the dam that is breaking on the concealment of covid vaccine injuries and deaths.
POSTED: February 25, 2022
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