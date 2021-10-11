AI : The Plan To Invade Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This Sci-Fi movie created a chain of reaction with the Pentagon, CIA and world governments with its release on April 24, 2020. Within 3 days of its release, the Pentagon, for the first time in our history, confirmed and verified that we have had off-world alien technology land on earth.. This Sci-Fi movie is based on true events. Watch this thought provoking, alternative universe film that is based on Cyrus A Parsa, of The AI Organization's secret R & D on UFO's and Aliens.
The Aliens had a plan with their Quantum Crafts to colonize earth without the inhabitants realizing that they were being invaded. One day they come, one day they go, takes only two days to span 100 years to invade in our dimension through AI technology. Yet, their plans are exposed, as the Creator has another plan.
Further Reading:
Do Covid Vaccines Replace the Soul?
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/10/do-covid-vaccines-replace-the-soul.html
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prbc4308O3Q&;t=6s
Karen Connell