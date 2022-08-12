Most of Ukraine and beyond will be harmed if Zaporozhye plant gets damaged – Russia's envoy to IAEA

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RT
Fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe are again hanging over Europe. The International Atomic Energy Agency chief has interrupted his vacation to attend a UN Security Council meeting at Russia's request, as Moscow accuses Ukraine of attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Meanwhile Russia’s envoy to the IAEA, Mikhail Ulyanov, warns that if the facility were to be damaged, the fallout could be truly devastating.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1flanb-most-of-ukraine-and-beyond-will-be-harmed-if-zaporozhye-plant-gets-damaged-.html
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