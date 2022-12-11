TEXAS: When a Safety Inspection Turns into a Human Smuggling BUST

Breitbart: When a Safety Inspection Turns into a Human Smuggling BUSTWhen Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped an 18-wheeler for a commercial vehicle safety inspection on Tuesday, they discovered 15 illegal immigrants, including a child, hiding inside the gravel trailer. Authorities arrested the driver, from San Antonio, and charged him with human smuggling. All the illegal immigrants were referred to U.S. Border Patrol, according to Texas DPS.

