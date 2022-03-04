This Is The Voice Of The People!

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10 views • March 04, 2022
Show host of The PM edition of The Sons of Liberty Bradlee Dean joins me for an update on his recent ministry journey that took him from Minnesota to Iowa to Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina. He also updates us on what he saw while passing through Ohio as the US truckers convoy was making its way to DC... 15 miles long! Be encouraged in this episode!
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