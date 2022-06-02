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Monkeypox | Dinesh D’Souza, General Flynn, Mike Lindell, & Dr. Buttar | Exposing the TRUTH
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264 views • June 02, 2022
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
The Theft of the American Political Idea - Cut the Clip
Part 1 - Dinesh D’Souza and General Flynn
Part 2 - Mike Lindell + Commercial - Proverbs 3: 5-6 - “5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
Part 3 - Dr. Rashid Buttar - https://rumble.com/user/DrButtar
Part 4 - Sharing the Gospel
Part 5 - What’s Inside Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Watch the Dinesh D’Souza Documentary Today - https://2000mules.com/
Learn More Today At: www.GeneralFlynn.com
Learn More - http://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask/
Learn More - https://advancedmedicine.com/
Learn More - www.DRButtar.com
Learn More - https://advancedmedicineconference.com/
Learn More - https://www.givesendgo.com/JPMisaac
Learn More About Election Integrity Today At: www.FrankSpeech.com
Learn More - https://firstpriority.club/
Biden Wants Monkeypox To Worry "EVERYBODY" - See what Joe Biden has to say about Monkeypox: https://rumble.com/v15tgz9-biden-wants-monkeypox-to-worry-everybody.html
Karry Mullis Died In August of 2019: See What Karry Mullis has to say about his polymerase chain reaction tests today at: https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html
The World's Top Monkeypox Expert & Research Scientist Robert Mark Buller Died in 2017: https://www.slu.edu/news/2017/february/mark-buller-obituary.php
Smallpox Vaccine For Monkeypox? - Fauci: Toxic Side Effects - Immuno Suppressed, Strange Myocarditis https://rumble.com/v15x3dd-smallpox-vaccine-for-monkeypox-fauci-toxic-side-effects-immuno-suppressed-s.html
Title - BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Dr. Zelenko & General Flynn Expose the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda & the Looming Hyper-Inflation
Description - General Michael Flynn and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko join us to expose the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda and the looming hyper inflation.
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/140189vZj4dvAGrfgtF32WRZFa93HFOylUwD7wdQUGQs/edit?usp=sharing
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Shaw Homes Today At: www.ShawHomes.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Steve-Currington/
COVID-19 Is Affordably and Effectively Treatable.
Discover the truth about the effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
The CDC COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing COVID-19 Patients.
Discover the truth about Remdesivir - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Models and the COVID-19 PCR Tests Were Falsely Inflated to Inflate the Fear.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Vaccines Contain RNA-Modifying Nano-Technology, Graphene Oxide, SM-102, Luciferase and Technology Derived from Aborted Fetal Tissue -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda Is Being Pushed by Pro-Depopulation Elitists Who Are In Favor of Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More About the ZStack Protocol Today At:
https://zstacklife.com/
Learn More At:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Why Is the Election In Virginia of Massive Importance?
Read the October 1st Statement from President Donald J. Trump - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-nmz9dwzyav978
How much additional currency has been put into circulation during 2020-2021? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Why Are Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, and Legendary Gold and Silver Expert James Turk Openly Talking About Hyper-Inflation?
Why We Must Not Forsake the Gathering Together? “25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” - Hebrews 10:25
GOP Vows to Fight Biden Plan to Pay $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/oct/28/gop-vows-fight-biden-plan-pay-450000-separated-ill/
Should you invest in gold or silver?
The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “Like many companies, we continue to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labor disruptions, the impact of the war in Ukraine and more.” - CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in a note to staff according to Bloomberg - https://news.yahoo.com/snap-stock-crashes-after-macroeconomic-environment-warning-152804753.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAMpSTi8l9AB36mW5a_-kI745GpMQu5V30q532G1R3GRaj6zWk3LCa7CZavC2shgR-NiWrGVx_sL258BdyckTuhkpTYxdb3nBL4fJExngjYE4mvavhRgR89KZnlMPB2qZL0D57khcR3aiGckY7twXZlLgjQ4s5Ml36dUQZrTHt7bS
The Theft of the American Political Idea - Cut the Clip
Part 1 - Dinesh D’Souza and General Flynn
Part 2 - Mike Lindell + Commercial - Proverbs 3: 5-6 - “5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. 6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”
Part 3 - Dr. Rashid Buttar - https://rumble.com/user/DrButtar
Part 4 - Sharing the Gospel
Part 5 - What’s Inside Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Watch the Dinesh D’Souza Documentary Today - https://2000mules.com/
Learn More Today At: www.GeneralFlynn.com
Learn More - http://www.askdrbuttar.com/ask/
Learn More - https://advancedmedicine.com/
Learn More - www.DRButtar.com
Learn More - https://advancedmedicineconference.com/
Learn More - https://www.givesendgo.com/JPMisaac
Learn More About Election Integrity Today At: www.FrankSpeech.com
Learn More - https://firstpriority.club/
Biden Wants Monkeypox To Worry "EVERYBODY" - See what Joe Biden has to say about Monkeypox: https://rumble.com/v15tgz9-biden-wants-monkeypox-to-worry-everybody.html
Karry Mullis Died In August of 2019: See What Karry Mullis has to say about his polymerase chain reaction tests today at: https://rumble.com/vsr781-learn-how-the-covid-19-pcr-tests-have-been-used-to-inflate-the-covid-19-cas.html
The World's Top Monkeypox Expert & Research Scientist Robert Mark Buller Died in 2017: https://www.slu.edu/news/2017/february/mark-buller-obituary.php
Smallpox Vaccine For Monkeypox? - Fauci: Toxic Side Effects - Immuno Suppressed, Strange Myocarditis https://rumble.com/v15x3dd-smallpox-vaccine-for-monkeypox-fauci-toxic-side-effects-immuno-suppressed-s.html
Title - BREAKING EXCLUSIVE - Dr. Zelenko & General Flynn Expose the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda & the Looming Hyper-Inflation
Description - General Michael Flynn and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko join us to expose the COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda and the looming hyper inflation.
Show Notes - https://docs.google.com/document/d/140189vZj4dvAGrfgtF32WRZFa93HFOylUwD7wdQUGQs/edit?usp=sharing
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Shaw Homes Today At: www.ShawHomes.com
Learn More About Steve Currington Today At: https://crosscountrymortgage.com/Steve-Currington/
COVID-19 Is Affordably and Effectively Treatable.
Discover the truth about the effective and affordable COVID-19 treatments - https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
The CDC COVID-19 Protocols Are Killing COVID-19 Patients.
Discover the truth about Remdesivir - https://timetofreeamerica.com/follow-the-money/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Models and the COVID-19 PCR Tests Were Falsely Inflated to Inflate the Fear.
https://timetofreeamerica.com/the-models/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Vaccines Contain RNA-Modifying Nano-Technology, Graphene Oxide, SM-102, Luciferase and Technology Derived from Aborted Fetal Tissue -
https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
The COVID-19 Great Reset Agenda Is Being Pushed by Pro-Depopulation Elitists Who Are In Favor of Transhumanism
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More About the ZStack Protocol Today At:
https://zstacklife.com/
Learn More At:
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
Why Is the Election In Virginia of Massive Importance?
Read the October 1st Statement from President Donald J. Trump - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-nmz9dwzyav978
How much additional currency has been put into circulation during 2020-2021? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
Why Are Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk, Robert Kiyosaki, Tony Robbins, and Legendary Gold and Silver Expert James Turk Openly Talking About Hyper-Inflation?
Why We Must Not Forsake the Gathering Together? “25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” - Hebrews 10:25
GOP Vows to Fight Biden Plan to Pay $450,000 to Separated Illegal Immigrant Families - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/oct/28/gop-vows-fight-biden-plan-pay-450000-separated-ill/
Should you invest in gold or silver?
The Historical Price of Gold:
Price Per Ounce - 1971 - $44.60
Price Per Ounce - 1999 - $278.86
Price Per Ounce - 2021 - $1,895.50
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “Like many companies, we continue to face rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain shortages and labor disruptions, the impact of the war in Ukraine and more.” - CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in a note to staff according to Bloomberg - https://news.yahoo.com/snap-stock-crashes-after-macroeconomic-environment-warning-152804753.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAMpSTi8l9AB36mW5a_-kI745GpMQu5V30q532G1R3GRaj6zWk3LCa7CZavC2shgR-NiWrGVx_sL258BdyckTuhkpTYxdb3nBL4fJExngjYE4mvavhRgR89KZnlMPB2qZL0D57khcR3aiGckY7twXZlLgjQ4s5Ml36dUQZrTHt7bS
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