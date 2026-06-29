Red Light Therapy Webinar Part 2/3

If heart disease, diabetes, or cognitive decline runs in your family,





there's a good chance you've quietly accepted that you’ll probably face it too.





That it’s simply “inevitable.”





But a physician recently said something that reframes it all.





And once you hear it this way, it's hard to unhear…









"Your genes load the gun. But it's your environment that pulls the trigger." https://humanshutdown.com/living/?uid=594&oid=33&affid=19









Here's why that distinction matters more than most people realize.





Chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and autoimmune conditions have risen dramatically in a single century.





One century.





Human genes don't change in one century.





Which means the epidemic isn't coming from your DNA.





It's coming from what your DNA is being exposed to.





Such as:





A food supply filled with toxins your body was never meant to process









A light environment that tells your body it's never truly night









Chronic stress that never fully resolves









A chemical environment that didn't exist a generation ago









Your genes may create a vulnerability…





But your environment decides whether that vulnerability ever becomes your reality.





And that distinction could change everything for you.





Discover what this means for your health, and the natural ways researchers say you can change the outcome: https://humanshutdown.com/living/?uid=594&oid=33&affid=19

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