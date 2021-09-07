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SSP-11 - Inner Earth / The Guardians / The Blue Sphere Alliance / The Ancient Builder Race, // SECRET SPACE
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562 views • September 07, 2021
This is the Secret Space Program series on the TRUTH channel. This is an excellent set of clips with commentary by Professor Truth. The Ancient Builder RACE is defined as the RACE of Jesus Christ or Light body Adamic RACE who are the Elohim and Guardians. Professor Truth puts the Secret Space program in context to the Bible and the War in Heaven. Go Viral!
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