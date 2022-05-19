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MONKEYPOX HOAX EXPOSED! - They're DESPERATE For Compliance! - Public Health Emergency EXTENDED!
World Alternative Media
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3035 views • May 19, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest hoax to take over the news cycle as the tyrants continue to attempt to further medically enslave the masses.
Monkeypox is the latest fear mongering campaign which appears to be replacing "bird flu" as the major health hoax. Of course, there is no monkeypox epidemic, however, the propaganda is heating up fast surrounding this claim of an epidemic. Basically everyone that got the jab is getting sick and countless studies are coming out proving this to be the case. Autoimmune issues are skyrocketing. MSM is even admitting that the jab is killing more people than anything else.
But all the while, the US federal government is extending its public health emergency order and continuing to approve boosters for CHILDREN.

In this video we break down this latest news and what we need to do about it.

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World Alternative Media
2022
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesnewspoliticssciencevaccinenwoconspiracyfaucimandatevoluntaryismbird flujabjosh sigurdsoncoronaviruscovid19covidplandemicwammonkeypox
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