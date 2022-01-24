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Chef Anthony Worrall Thompson Put Up A Sign At His Pub Saying, "Unvaccinated Welcome" -It Completely Triggered The Sheep
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340 views • January 24, 2022
Chef Anthony Worrall Thompson put up a sign at his pub saying "unvaccinated welcome" and it completely triggered the sheep.
"I'm not against vaccines, I'm for freedom of choice. Those who accuse us of being anti-vaxxers and feel vulnerable should protect themselves, they shouldn't expect us to protect them." 👏🏻
"I'm not against vaccines, I'm for freedom of choice. Those who accuse us of being anti-vaxxers and feel vulnerable should protect themselves, they shouldn't expect us to protect them." 👏🏻
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