Man severely injured by VAXX POISON induced PERICARDITIS

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@natetimesamillion
"It's vaccine day for me!!! Can't wait for my 5G to kick in."
https://twstalker.com/natetimesamtilion/status/1493818526863282180
"Time for 3rd dose! Get boosted, baby!"
"Hello friends. Last night I went to the ER with fever, chest pains and shortness of breath, I have . Pericarditis, a swelling of the tissue surrounding the heart. The doctor says this may be a reaction to the mRNA booster I received on Saturday. I'm doing fine today, resting up."
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4603
Mirrored - Boot Camp