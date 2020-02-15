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'General Flynn was set up': KT McFarland
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9 views • February 15, 2020
Former Trump deputy national security adviser KT McFarland, who served under former national security adviser Michael Flynn, tells FOX Business' Trish Regan Flynn was 'set up' by the same people who are not going to charge former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe.
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