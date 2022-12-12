Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Damit ihr Euch in meine Lage versetzen könnt
12 views
channel image
❌Adrian Milosevic❌
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Sogar die Juden in Auschwitz hatten es besser wie ich. PUNKT.

https://archive.org/details/edith-farben-in-auschwitz-we-had-cookies-and-crackers

Schon vor 10 Jahren habe ich das gesehen.

Ich hatte gegen die Programmierung KEINE Chance ich war verwundet durch die Kindheit und das Sägen in meinen Hoden also Husten + Bildrauschen und langsame Bilder werden für die Programmierung von MK Ultra Opfern benutzt. Das basiert alles auf klassifizierten Forschungen von Josef Mengele. DIESE REPTILIEN SCHEIßE KOMMT VOM GEHEIMDIENST UMD DIE LEUTE UNGLAUBWÜRDIG ZU MACHEN!

BEI 22 SEKUNDEN WIRD HIER GEHUSTET (DAS IST MIT ABSICHT FÜR DIE PROGRAMMIERUNG)

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/xgido2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccEnenNu_bk

Mindblowing Shapeshifter Repto Analysis Formwandler crystal clear Dancing with Demons DWD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bp_2RECgkI4

2 Circles lost footage Reptilians Are Breeding https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnMAATokha0

http://denkmalnach.org/download/Svali_die_Illuminaten.pdf

Keywords
vloglivetalkingvlogging

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket