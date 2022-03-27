© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/25/2022 Miles Guo: Why did even the world-class politicians and the Swamp misjudge the Russia-Ukraine war in the first place? The New Federal State of China hopes its fellow fighters to have the ability to distinguish between true and false, and good and evil. If Communist China and Russia went to war, the CCP would be defeated for sure. Those in the CCP’s military believe that within the next few decades, the CCP will have no military to confront the West whatsoever