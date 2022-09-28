Primary Data for all viewers of §~§ this channel inscript .571

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Dear viewers,
Please consider this video the final closure on the what ifs and maybes and review the wikipedia links posted with this video. For more information, please contact ISTAR directly, t.y.
(i can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, sola fide, providentia, praesidium, Amen)
“With God all things are possible.” Matthew 19:26