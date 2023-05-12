裏政府カバールの崩壊 Part1　＊全10部からなるこのシリーズの第1部

日本においてEBSは日本語で放送されます。
全ての地上波は止まります。携帯電話、PC、SNSも止まります。
音の後、突然"軍事裁判"の映像から8時間の開示が始まります。
その間の”外出は禁止”されるかもしれません。
数時間以内の帰宅アナウンスが届く前に困らない程度の備蓄を。
