Terrible Service - Definately Not Fit For Purpose!



The driver came to deliver my parcel on Saturday when I was not available. He did not even bother going around to my neighbours to see if they would take the parcel for me as most competent drivers would do if the customer was not home.



But he left the red card through the door and dropped my parcel off at a Supermarket approximately a mile away from my home, which has a very steep descent as I live at the top of a hill.



I do not drive. So I contacted DPD’s Customer Services who took a long time to answer the phone. I explained that I’m a small woman and that it would be very difficult for me to carry a heavy box on my own. The consultant then spoke with her supervisor who was very unsympathetic; who said that once DPD has made one attempt to deliver, then the onus would be on the customer to collect the parcel at the location where the driver dropped it off, or wait seven (7) days for it to be returned to the Seller who would have to make alternative arrangements for redelivery.



On 27 July 2021, I took time out of my busy schedule and walked approximately 45 minutes down the steep hill to the aforesaid Supermarket to fetch my parcel. And you can watch what happened when I went to collect the parcel on a video posted on Brighteon.com called:



'DPD_Collection on 27 Jul 2021'.



I’m a private person who greatly values their privacy and identity. Consequently, I go to great lengths to protect my personal data. That being said, my mobile number and my contacts therein is my private business which I have a duty to keep private and safe. And I certainly DO NOT wish to share my valuable data with DPD, or its affiliates or its business partners as I did not enter into an agreement with DPD, nor given it permission to use, process or share my personal data.



My contract was made with the Seller whose terms and conditions did not indicate that I would be required to share my personal data with a third party or even that I would be required to produce a Quick Response (QR) Code on my personal mobile phone, or that I would be require to produce proof of identification in order to collect my parcel. If this were the case, I would not have engaged such a business.



I do not know what DPD’s customers’ personal data policy involves, if at all. For all I know DPD could be sharing my personal data with its affiliates, its global business partners, with international data processing corporations, international countries who might not have our best interests at heart and various other data processing agencies locally or across the world without my express permission.



With that said, as far as I’m concerned DPD is NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE. So I will contact the Seller to issue a Return To Sender and request they use an alternative courier service which would successfully affect redelivery. I will also ensure other online vendors NEVER use DPD for any of my future deliveries.