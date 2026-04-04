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Calling all simple fools
Frozen needles
in poison rain
You lay poisoned
By their games
A greedy vision
of a foreign land
You lay broken
Bleeding on the sand
Strangers among them
Here they made a stand
It'll be alright
they choose your way
You can believe all their lies
when you need someone to blame
Shut both your eyes
Sanitised TV lies
Take their pills
believe their lies
But you still feel
so sick inside
Theres fire on the sea
Oil on the shore
Tomorrow all their yesterdays
fall before the storm
Glistening hammers pound the sky
The day destroys
what the night will hide
It'll be alright
they choose your way
You can believe all their lies
when you need someone to blame
Shut both your eyes
Sanitised TV lies
Take their pills
believe their lies
But you still feel
so sick inside
Rewrite the past in the image of your lies
You control the earth but not my mind
Flying shrapnel cuts through virgin flesh
Grafted and grown on your innocence
You were dazed
Lost and afraid
Your mind is machine
There is no in-between
Eye of the dove
but a body of stone
Why do you feel
So completely alone?
It'll be alright
they choose your way
You can believe all their lies
when you need someone to blame
Shut both your eyes
Sanitised TV lies
Take their pills
believe their lies
But you still feel
so sick inside