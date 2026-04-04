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neversaydie
neversaydie
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88 views • 4 days ago

Calling all simple fools
Frozen needles 
in poison rain
You lay poisoned 
By their games

A greedy vision
of a foreign land
You lay broken
Bleeding on the sand

Strangers among them
Here they made a stand

It'll be alright 
they choose your way
You can believe all their lies 
when you need someone to blame
Shut both your eyes
Sanitised TV lies
Take their pills 
believe their lies
But you still feel 
so sick inside

Theres fire on the sea
Oil on the shore
Tomorrow all their yesterdays 
fall before the storm
Glistening hammers pound the sky
The day destroys 
what the night will hide

It'll be alright 
they choose your way
You can believe all their lies 
when you need someone to blame
Shut both your eyes
Sanitised TV lies
Take their pills 
believe their lies
But you still feel 
so sick inside


Rewrite the past in the image of your lies
You control the earth but not my mind
Flying shrapnel cuts through virgin flesh
Grafted and grown on your innocence

You were dazed
Lost and afraid
Your mind is machine
There is no in-between
Eye of the dove 
but a body of stone
Why do you feel 
So completely alone?

It'll be alright 
they choose your way
You can believe all their lies 
when you need someone to blame
Shut both your eyes
Sanitised TV lies
Take their pills 
believe their lies
But you still feel 
so sick inside

Keywords
cyberpunktechnotrancemusic videoedmneversaydie
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy