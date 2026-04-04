Calling all simple fools

Frozen needles

in poison rain

You lay poisoned

By their games



A greedy vision

of a foreign land

You lay broken

Bleeding on the sand



Strangers among them

Here they made a stand



It'll be alright

they choose your way

You can believe all their lies

when you need someone to blame

Shut both your eyes

Sanitised TV lies

Take their pills

believe their lies

But you still feel

so sick inside



Theres fire on the sea

Oil on the shore

Tomorrow all their yesterdays

fall before the storm

Glistening hammers pound the sky

The day destroys

what the night will hide



It'll be alright

they choose your way

You can believe all their lies

when you need someone to blame

Shut both your eyes

Sanitised TV lies

Take their pills

believe their lies

But you still feel

so sick inside





Rewrite the past in the image of your lies

You control the earth but not my mind

Flying shrapnel cuts through virgin flesh

Grafted and grown on your innocence



You were dazed

Lost and afraid

Your mind is machine

There is no in-between

Eye of the dove

but a body of stone

Why do you feel

So completely alone?



It'll be alright

they choose your way

You can believe all their lies

when you need someone to blame

Shut both your eyes

Sanitised TV lies

Take their pills

believe their lies

But you still feel

so sick inside