Omaha Friends - Downtown Income Redistribution Presentation at the Clown Council

Omaha Friends is an American internet sitcom created by insanity and confusion. A comedy series based in Omaha about old friends, in the struggle to find success and happiness in life, but it is never that straight forward, is it? The series follows Mayor Hot Turd, The Omaha Clown Council, and many other grown men and women, in positions of responsibility, acting like... child-like idiots. They navigate the ups and downs of mismanagement, incompetence, and overreach. This is the pilot episode of Omaha Friends, with the title: The Downtown Income Redistribution Presentation at the Clown Council.

