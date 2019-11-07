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Bad Rising S Bunker completely floods and destroys $100,000 in survival food
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94 views • November 07, 2019
Atlas Survival Shelters
Published on November 5 2019
Another Rising S customer contacted Ron and told him that their $200,000 bunker failed and is a complete loss. They asked Ron to do a story about it.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Published on November 5 2019
Another Rising S customer contacted Ron and told him that their $200,000 bunker failed and is a complete loss. They asked Ron to do a story about it.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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