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I Pet Goat 2 Sees an Obama Graduation Speech this Weekend and with it the Possibility of 9/11 Number 2!!
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331 views • May 16, 2020
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The Series on the Harvest and Temple models is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet! It will answer a lot of questions you may have surrounding the Rapture and when it will occur.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
I, Pet Goat 2 animation:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
More videos linked to predictive programming and foretelling upcoming events:
Disturbed: The Vengeful One https://youtu.be/8nW-IPrzM1g
Disturbed: Land of Confusion https://youtu.be/YV4oYkIeGJc
Quantum Computing: D-Wave Talk: https://youtu.be/PqN_2jDVbOU
To contact me: [email protected]
#9/11no2 #WorldWar3 #Rapture
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet! It will answer a lot of questions you may have surrounding the Rapture and when it will occur.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
I, Pet Goat 2 animation:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
More videos linked to predictive programming and foretelling upcoming events:
Disturbed: The Vengeful One https://youtu.be/8nW-IPrzM1g
Disturbed: Land of Confusion https://youtu.be/YV4oYkIeGJc
Quantum Computing: D-Wave Talk: https://youtu.be/PqN_2jDVbOU
To contact me: [email protected]
#9/11no2 #WorldWar3 #Rapture
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