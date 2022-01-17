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CAROL MAE REVIEWS 'THE AWAKENING ONES' & NARRATES CHAPTER 1
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11 views • January 17, 2022
WHAT A JOURNEY the last 18+ years of my life has been since The Awakening Ones started coming through me in the wee hours of the night! It was finally published late December 2019 right before the 'planned-demic'. I often wonder if those higher energies encouraging me to write this novel knew what was coming and delayed my process until the human race would be paying attention.
Regardless, this journey to assist humanity has been quite an adventure!
I hope The Awakening Ones brings you comfort, clarity, and deep insights to assist you on your life journey and what is unfolding for humanity.
I offer the adventure and insight to you with great love. - Angelica
Angelica Christi - https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES - NOW IS YOUR TIME TO AWAKEN! https://www.angelicachristidesign.com...
You can find Carol Mae on Instagram, twitter and many other platforms including YouTube. https://www.instagram.com/cazmick/
Regardless, this journey to assist humanity has been quite an adventure!
I hope The Awakening Ones brings you comfort, clarity, and deep insights to assist you on your life journey and what is unfolding for humanity.
I offer the adventure and insight to you with great love. - Angelica
Angelica Christi - https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
THE AWAKENING ONES - NOW IS YOUR TIME TO AWAKEN! https://www.angelicachristidesign.com...
You can find Carol Mae on Instagram, twitter and many other platforms including YouTube. https://www.instagram.com/cazmick/
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