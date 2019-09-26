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Sarah Sanders: Dems know they can't beat Trump on ideas alone
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4 views • September 26, 2019
FOX News contributor and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders clarifies the case concerning Trump's phone call with Ukraine and wants the Democrats to shift their attention to something greater than an impeachment inquiry.
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