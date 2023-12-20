Palestine Protests: Do You Like Them or Hate Them - Have YOUR SAY, CALL IN SHOW!

If you want to call in, email us at [email protected], and we will send you a link.
Palestine Protests Are Worldwide and they are out of control, but we want to know how you feel about them!
Tuesday, December 19 at 7PM Calgary Time / 9PM Toronto Time
LIVE ON:
https://facebook.com/groups/3569717303260174
and
https://dlive.tv/KevinJJohnston
https://facebook.com/mrkevinjjohnston
https://facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.