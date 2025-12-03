A video that announces the liberation of Volchansk has been released.

Adding, from Rybar:

Negotiations Without Compromise📝

Yesterday's meeting with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Whitcoff and Jared Kushner went "constructively" but without results.

Russian President's Assistant Yuri Ushakov directly stated: (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/189242) Currently, no compromise peace plan for the so-called Ukraine exists, with some US ideas acceptable and others not. Specific formulations were not discussed, only approaches were explored.

🖍Overall, the outcome was predictable even before negotiations. A day before the meeting, Putin publicly reported (https://t.me/rybar/75644) on frontline successes: liberation of Pokrovsk and Volchansk, battles in Siversk, encirclement of Stepnohorsk, advances near Kupiansk and in the Zaporizhia region. The Russian Army is advancing on a broad front — and the President clearly indicated: any negotiations are possible only considering realities on the ground.

🚩A few hours before meeting with US envoys, Putin added (https://t.me/rybar/75663) more details to the negotiation topic. In his words, European proposals are hindering the American peace track, and only discussions matching the military situation are possible.

❗️Under these conditions, demanding concessions from an advancing army is meaningless, so a compromise requiring Russia to abandon the main SMO goals is inherently impossible.

📌Given the secrecy of negotiations, which Ushakov emphasized, one can assume they shared sensitive conclusions strengthening their position and possibly presented alternative economic proposals to interest the American side — further marginalizing so-called Ukraine and the EU and giving the RF-US dialogue greater breadth.

After all, this is exactly what the Russian negotiation team has been pursuing since Trump's arrival in power.

"The situation is really on the edge", — head of the tax committee of Ukraine

➖"Really bad news about the European Central Bank's refusal to support the payment of reparative credit to Ukraine", — writes Getymanets.

➖"Against this background, attempts by politicians to sabotage the budget look especially cynical!", — he continues.

▪️Today in the Verkhovna Rada, deputies were unable to agree on the adoption of the budget for 2026.

