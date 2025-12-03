© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video that announces the liberation of Volchansk has been released.
@Slavyangrad
Adding, from Rybar:
Negotiations Without Compromise📝
Yesterday's meeting with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Whitcoff and Jared Kushner went "constructively" but without results.
Russian President's Assistant Yuri Ushakov directly stated: (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/189242) Currently, no compromise peace plan for the so-called Ukraine exists, with some US ideas acceptable and others not. Specific formulations were not discussed, only approaches were explored.
🖍Overall, the outcome was predictable even before negotiations. A day before the meeting, Putin publicly reported (https://t.me/rybar/75644) on frontline successes: liberation of Pokrovsk and Volchansk, battles in Siversk, encirclement of Stepnohorsk, advances near Kupiansk and in the Zaporizhia region. The Russian Army is advancing on a broad front — and the President clearly indicated: any negotiations are possible only considering realities on the ground.
🚩A few hours before meeting with US envoys, Putin added (https://t.me/rybar/75663) more details to the negotiation topic. In his words, European proposals are hindering the American peace track, and only discussions matching the military situation are possible.
❗️Under these conditions, demanding concessions from an advancing army is meaningless, so a compromise requiring Russia to abandon the main SMO goals is inherently impossible.
📌Given the secrecy of negotiations, which Ushakov emphasized, one can assume they shared sensitive conclusions strengthening their position and possibly presented alternative economic proposals to interest the American side — further marginalizing so-called Ukraine and the EU and giving the RF-US dialogue greater breadth.
After all, this is exactly what the Russian negotiation team has been pursuing since Trump's arrival in power.
#Russia #USA #Ukraine
Adding:
"The situation is really on the edge", — head of the tax committee of Ukraine
➖"Really bad news about the European Central Bank's refusal to support the payment of reparative credit to Ukraine", — writes Getymanets.
➖"Against this background, attempts by politicians to sabotage the budget look especially cynical!", — he continues.
▪️Today in the Verkhovna Rada, deputies were unable to agree on the adoption of the budget for 2026.
@Slavyangrad