(Dr. José Luis Sevillano) ENOUGH is ENOUGH ! and to all of you who have been complicit...

🇬🇧🇺🇸 #English - English - You will be pointed out wherever you go, all of you who have been complicit in this. IT IS OVER. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.





Prof. Campra MICRO-STRUCTURES Report

https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra/publication/356507702_MICROSTRUCTURES_IN_COVID_VACCINES_inorganic_crystals_or_Wireless_Nanosensors_Network/links/61a4d94eee3e086e3d3a6756/MICROSTRUCTURES-IN-COVID-VACCINES-inorganic-crystals-or-Wireless-Nanosensors-Network.pdf

URGENT ANNOUNCEMENT FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/u6VtFweO3Y1P/

Listen to the end. FALSE DISSIDENCE is exhausted...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xs2WqK2yOBaX/

INTRANASAL FLU ＂vaccine＂ ARRIVES in SPAIN.

GRAPHENE NANO PARTICLE INJECTION Straight To The NEURONS...

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1o7O3NxWXbSo/

Hermenegildo García (2017) GRAPHENE production from Insect BIOMASS

(LaQuintaColumna) Analise the KEY POINTS of this Conference)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/10lqpCzl2HsL/ [SHARE]

They WANT US to 'EAT INSECTS' to 'INTRODUCE MORE GRAPHENE'

(LaQuintaColumna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/3nornTgkXrQq/

* INTENTION of COV-ID INJECTION (LaQuintaColumna)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ArDFHgqFkPdY/





