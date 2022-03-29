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The Real Threat to the United States is China, Not Russia
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31 views • March 29, 2022
Because of His Financial Deals, Biden is Compromised on China. Biden's Debacle in Afghanistan Sent Message of Weakness to Our Adversaries. His Foreign Policy Has Been As Catastrophic as His Domestic Policy. Biden and His Family Made Big Money on Shady Deals in China.
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