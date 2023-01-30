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🟥 Tyre Nichols Video: Memphis Authorities Release Footage From Deadly Traffic Stop
Graphic bodycam footage released Friday by the Memphis Police Department showed multiple officers standing over an injured Tyre Nichols as he screamed for help.
SOURCE:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/tyre-nichols-bodycam-memphis-authorities-release-video-deadly-traffic-stop