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IS SPIKE PROTEIN CAUSING CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE TO DNA?
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85 views • November 16, 2021
IS SPIKE PROTEIN CAUSING CATASTROPHIC DAMAGE TO DNA?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-spike-protein-causing-catastrophic-damage-to-dna/
A new study from Sweden has the potential to upend what we know about COVID vaccine spike protein, including where they end up in human cells. As science plays catch up, shocking findings hint at major disruptions in the cell’s DNA repair mechanisms.
Posted: November 15, 2021
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-spike-protein-causing-catastrophic-damage-to-dna/
A new study from Sweden has the potential to upend what we know about COVID vaccine spike protein, including where they end up in human cells. As science plays catch up, shocking findings hint at major disruptions in the cell’s DNA repair mechanisms.
Posted: November 15, 2021
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