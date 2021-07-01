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Fauci Says Vaccine Could Split Country, White House Delta Response Teams
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100 views • July 01, 2021
Fauci is saying our country could become two, vaccinated and unvaccinated zones. White House apparently sending Delta Variant Response Teams, whatever that means, all across the country. This is not a game.
Sources:
https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-predicts-could-two-americas-143800172.html
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1410642845187383297
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Sources:
https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-predicts-could-two-americas-143800172.html
https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1410642845187383297
Donate- https://clownworlddating.com/donate/
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