Dyatlov case new evidence shows gov new 10 days prior of location of the hikers found craft debri
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday
#mystery #mysteries #research

Investigating the missing hikers from Dyatlov pass
and going over New findings from new sources
and ruling out the list of theories... suggest its not
from a snow rushing at them although that might
of been part of it theres more to this case
see the full break down click the link at bottom of the short (clip)
or see homepage of the out there channel on YT it now has nice chapters added too.

