Dyatlov case new evidence shows gov new 10 days prior of location of the hikers found craft debri

#mystery #mysteries #research
Investigating the missing hikers from Dyatlov pass
and going over New findings from new sources
and ruling out the list of theories... suggest its not
from a snow rushing at them although that might
of been part of it theres more to this case
see the full break down click the link at bottom of the short (clip)
or see homepage of the out there channel on YT it now has nice chapters added too.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.