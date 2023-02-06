Dyatlov case new evidence shows gov new 10 days prior of location of the hikers found craft debri

#mystery #mysteries #research



Investigating the missing hikers from Dyatlov pass

and going over New findings from new sources

and ruling out the list of theories... suggest its not

from a snow rushing at them although that might

of been part of it theres more to this case

see the full break down click the link at bottom of the short (clip)

or see homepage of the out there channel on YT it now has nice chapters added too.

