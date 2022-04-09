9-04-2022 The want us to to turn to violence...We will not be so weak!

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Episode 92
The want....no, NEED us to turn to violence. If ever there was a time to hold the line, it's now. Things are about to kick off in a big way. We are ready, just don't go into the streets, DO NOT take the bait. Be prepared, protect your families, the final act will very soon be upon us.
Watch Devolution Power Hour with Burning Bright here (Excellent show):
https://rumble.com/v1ihfdo-devolution-power-hour-episode-80-with-patrick-gunnels-and-burning-bright-93.html
Watch Derek Johnson's first interview after his viral videos here:
https://m.beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2022/09/the-truth-seekers-88-derek-johnson-interview-video-3779581.html