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Great Reset is Failing, Joaquin Flores "We Give Davos More Credit Than It Deserves".
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40 views • March 22, 2022
Great Reset is Failing, Joaquin Flores "We Give Davos More Credit Than It Deserves".
https://rumble.com/vy5qrl-great-reset-is-failing-joaquin-flores-we-give-davos-more-credit-than-it-des.html
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/03/18/joaquin-flores-davos-great-reset-failing/
Joaquin Flores discusses the Great Reset, how people live in different internets or ‘confirmation bias chambers’, the ‘Gargoyle Effect’, and Marxian analysis. He believes the Great Rest is failing and that many people give more credit than is due to Davos by making them seem more powerful than they really are.
Given that people like Klaus Schwab are liars, just because Schwab portends to have penetrated all governments does not make it so. He discusses the concept of empire, sea and land power, the Ukraine crisis, and how it’s largely about energy.
He sees roughly five blocs emerging in a multipolar world.
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Great Reset, is failing, WEF Not Powerful
https://rumble.com/vy5qrl-great-reset-is-failing-joaquin-flores-we-give-davos-more-credit-than-it-des.html
https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2022/03/18/joaquin-flores-davos-great-reset-failing/
Joaquin Flores discusses the Great Reset, how people live in different internets or ‘confirmation bias chambers’, the ‘Gargoyle Effect’, and Marxian analysis. He believes the Great Rest is failing and that many people give more credit than is due to Davos by making them seem more powerful than they really are.
Given that people like Klaus Schwab are liars, just because Schwab portends to have penetrated all governments does not make it so. He discusses the concept of empire, sea and land power, the Ukraine crisis, and how it’s largely about energy.
He sees roughly five blocs emerging in a multipolar world.
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Great Reset, is failing, WEF Not Powerful
Keywords
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