I Turned My Son’s Body Into Compost For A ‘Green Funeral’
Published Yesterday

One mom carried out her son’s final wish to make the planet greener, by turning his remains into reusable compost for his family to use in a garden.


The TikTok, which was posted by the company Return Home Terramation earlier this year, has since received nearly 52 million views.


“When your only son dies and you carry out his wish to be composted all the way to very end,” reads the in-video caption.


The video shows a woman, presumably the mother, spreading a layer of compost over a body, which will eventually be sent back as usable soil.


The “green funeral” became legal in 2019 and is performed in states like New York, Washington State, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California


https://nypost.com/2023/03/21/mom-buries-son-by-composting-his-body-in-green-funeral/

