Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2960b - The [DS] Plans Are Falling Apart, Corrupt Politicians Begin To Exit, Panic In DC
486 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2960b - Dec. 29, 2022

The [DS] Plans Are Falling Apart, Corrupt Politicians Begin To Exit, Panic In DC

The [DS] plan is falling apart, every step they make is failing. Trump has setup mini traps along the way to expose everything the [CB]/[DS] want to do. The corrupt politicians are already planning their exit plan. There is panic in DC. Trump asks a question what are the consequences for treason, censorship, overthrowing the US government. There will be consequences for their crimes. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Prepare Today Take
$100 OFF 4-WEEK KIT
http://preparewithx22.com 

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket