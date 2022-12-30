X22 REPORT Ep. 2960b - The [DS] Plans Are Falling Apart, Corrupt Politicians Begin To Exit, Panic In DC

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2960b - Dec. 29, 2022
The [DS] Plans Are Falling Apart, Corrupt Politicians Begin To Exit, Panic In DC
The [DS] plan is falling apart, every step they make is failing. Trump has setup mini traps along the way to expose everything the [CB]/[DS] want to do. The corrupt politicians are already planning their exit plan. There is panic in DC. Trump asks a question what are the consequences for treason, censorship, overthrowing the US government. There will be consequences for their crimes.
