DUTCHSINSE gets a shoutout by BBC, after Forecasted Earthquake hit M6.6 in Italy

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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x47yc56x7tw
Here is the original from Janets channel directly: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqxI1... Here is the 2nd interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0DQ5g...
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11/09/2022 -- ALERT -- Large M6.1 (M5.7) Earthquake strikes Italy / South Europe -- Warned area hit
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCsLs2KTTUU/