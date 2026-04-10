"No vessel passes through the strait without the permission & authorization of our armed forces" - Chairman of Iran's Nat'l Security Commission on the Strait of Hormuz

Also, Trump having a fit about this, further below...

Chairman of Iran's National Security Commission on the Strait of Hormuz:

"No vessel passes through the strait without the permission and authorization of our armed forces."

Legislation is advancing to formally establish Iran's absolute sovereignty over the strait, but it is almost enacted on the ground.

"The strait is completely under control, under surveillance. All movements and passages are under the strict, precise, and calculated control of our armed forces."

Does Trump even get intelligence briefings?

Bro... they're charging in yuan and crypto. Have been for a while.

Trump just found out, here's his post:

@realDonaldTrump

There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 09, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116376791555549648

Adding:

🚨 SIRENS IN TEL AVIV!!!

AD activity in Ashkelon countering Hezbollah missiles

After the missile attack by Hezbollah, sirens sounded at Ben Gurion Airport.

Adding:

Tehran will demand reparations from the US and Israel for the damage caused to the country, said Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

This was stated in a message timed to the 40th day since the death of the previous Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, published by the Fars news agency.

"Everyone should know: we will not leave the criminal aggressors who attacked our country alone. We will definitely demand reparations for every damage caused and the price of the blood of the martyrs and wounded in this war," said the Ayatollah.

His other statements:

- Iran "did not and does not seek war", but will not give up its legitimate rights under any circumstances.

- Tehran will enter a "new stage of managing" the Strait of Hormuz.

- Mojtaba Khamenei called on "southern neighbors" to take a "correct position".





