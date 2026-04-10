BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"No vessel passes through the strait without the permission & authorization of our armed forces" - Chairman of Iran's Nat'l Security Commission on the Strait of Hormuz
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1377 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • Yesterday

 Also, Trump having a fit about this, further below...

Chairman of Iran's National Security Commission on the Strait of Hormuz:

"No vessel passes through the strait without the permission and authorization of our armed forces."

Legislation is advancing to formally establish Iran's absolute sovereignty over the strait, but it is almost enacted on the ground.

"The strait is completely under control, under surveillance. All movements and passages are under the strict, precise, and calculated control of our armed forces."

Does Trump even get intelligence briefings?

Bro... they're charging in yuan and crypto. Have been for a while.

Trump just found out, here's his post: 

@realDonaldTrump

There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 09, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116376791555549648

Adding:

🚨 SIRENS IN TEL AVIV!!!

AD activity in Ashkelon countering Hezbollah missiles

After the missile attack by Hezbollah, sirens sounded at Ben Gurion Airport.

Adding:

Tehran will demand reparations from the US and Israel for the damage caused to the country, said Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

This was stated in a message timed to the 40th day since the death of the previous Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, published by the Fars news agency.

"Everyone should know: we will not leave the criminal aggressors who attacked our country alone. We will definitely demand reparations for every damage caused and the price of the blood of the martyrs and wounded in this war," said the Ayatollah.

His other statements:

- Iran "did not and does not seek war", but will not give up its legitimate rights under any circumstances.

- Tehran will enter a "new stage of managing" the Strait of Hormuz.

- Mojtaba Khamenei called on "southern neighbors" to take a "correct position".



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran Limits Daily Vessel Transits Through Strait of Hormuz to 15 Under Ceasefire Terms: Report

Iran Limits Daily Vessel Transits Through Strait of Hormuz to 15 Under Ceasefire Terms: Report

Garrison Vance
Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed &#8220;unhelpful&#8221; in Iran conflict

Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed “unhelpful” in Iran conflict

Ramon Tomey
Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Sterling Ashworth
Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Cassie B.
Israel&#8217;s Self-Sabotage: How a Regime of Chaos Is Destroying Its Own Future

Israel’s Self-Sabotage: How a Regime of Chaos Is Destroying Its Own Future

Mike Adams
Health Secretary Kennedy Launches Podcast Targeting Official Health Narratives

Health Secretary Kennedy Launches Podcast Targeting Official Health Narratives

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy