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Ep.240 | Exposing the Mass Hypnosis being used on us
For The Love of Truth
For The Love of Truth
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200 views • June 02, 2021
#Adrian #health #mindControl #hypnosis
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Since this whole scam started I have been feeling people are mind controlled, under a spell, charm or incantation. I have continued to wonder how and what methods are being employed.

I got this email from Brian and wanted to share it, and his content with you to expose part of what is being done to psychologically manipulate people.

"I have been professional hypnotist for 25 plus years. And used to be a fulltime stage hypnotist. I was shocked when the pandemic first kicked off as I realised the gov were using almost the exact same techniques I was using working theatres. A few months ago I did a fb live breaking down the psychological manipulation used.

You might find it interesting."
You can reach Brian here:
https://amp.groovepages.com/propaganda/

https://bookme.name/BrianHalliday/lite/free-breakthrough-call

If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.

---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.

You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---

Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
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or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr

Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
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--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR

Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy


DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM


Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---


Tags:
health, hypnosis, mind control, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Keywords
healthalternative medicinenutritionmind controldiseasehypnosiswell beingadrian
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