Iridology, Addressing the Health Cause vs Effect, Soul Connected to 2 Bodies, Neglect of the Soul and Health, How to Heal Physical and Spirit Body, Eye – The Soul Reflector

https://youtu.be/k8pjK_mR9vY?si=3kzSTp-tpA3q04p8

20120816 Interview With Jesus - Soul Progression & The Human Iris





https://www.divinetruth.com

“WE ARE A SOUL CONNECTED TO TWO BODIES. AND THE TWO BODIES ARE THE SPIRITUAL BODY AND THE PHYSICAL BODY.”

@ 01m51s





“THERE IS ACTUALLY A SOUL THAT AFFECTS BOTH BODIES AND IF YOU CURE THE SOUL, BOTH BODIES AUTOMATICALLY ARE RECOVERED. AND THIS IS SOMETHING THAT IS GENERALLY BEYOND THE MEDICAL PROFESSION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.”

@ 03m50s





“THE EYE IS THE PERFECT REFLECTOR OF THE SOUL. IT IS IN FACT THE DOORWAY INTO THE SOUL.”

@ 05m42s



