"The ONLY way you're going to be "BETTER"?... is if you..."

This is what "the WRONG kind of suffering" LOOKS like. THIS is "the suffering of COWARDS" ILL-equipped to deal... with REAL LIFE!... problems. "PATHETIC!"... "WEAK!"... "COWARDS!"

They can't even defend the southern BORDER from an unarmed illegal invasion! WTF!



"WISDOM believes INSTEAD... in "REMEDIAL suffering"... not the self-INFLICTED kind... that only ADDS to it. It is "the suffering of 'picking up the CROSS' and embracing 'the CROSS, of the SPIRITUAL Life' - seeking to be PURIFIED, from SIN, and 'bad MOTIVES' - as you do 'what you CAN'... to IMPROVE your life - on 'HIS Terms!'"

This video is unpacked in an article in Our July 12, 2022 Blog

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.