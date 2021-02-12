© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UN Seeks 'Human Rights' for Rocks & Rivers, With Debbie Bacigalupi
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • February 12, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, rancher and researcher Debbie Bacigalupi discusses the United Nations' increasingly extreme anti-human agenda that literally includes "human rights" for rocks and rivers. Bacigalupi, a seasoned activist in California who has helped TNA at various UN summits, also discusses "wild law," "harmony with nature UN," "sustainable development," and other insidious agendas to undermine liberty and prosperity. On the same subject, Debbie exposes the agenda to destroy tens of thousands of ranchers and farmers along the Klamath river in California and Oregon by blowing up the dams that make their existence possible.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.