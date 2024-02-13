This is more than EMF Protection! Re-energise your food with Essential Energy's LightTower!

Join Dan Stachofsky for a live demo showcasing the LightTower's incredible power to re-energize a chicken egg after WiFi exposure at Galt's Landing, demonstrated for Jim Gale of Food Forest Abundance. Using a Biogeometry pendant and the physics of shape, Dan reveals the impact of Starlink WiFi on a farm-fresh egg's energy, only to restore it with the LightTower. Essential Energy Solutions revolutionizes EMF protection with quantum biophysics, allowing nature to thrive once EMF is mitigated. Achieve a balanced, optimized environment on your farm, witnessing the disappearance of EMF-related symptoms and improved cognitive function. From plants to pollinators, pets to livestock, experience excellence with Essential Energy's EMF protection devices.
