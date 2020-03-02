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War!!! Turkey Launches Massive Invasion Into Southern Europe - FULL SHOW 3/2/20
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238 views • March 02, 2020
Tune in & learn how Islam has been invading Europe for over 1300 years, plus get the latest bombshell Coronavirus news here! Turkey is releasing millions of migrants into mainland Europe as the country escalates the war in Syria. This has led to fighting between Greek military forces who are trying to close off Greece’s borders. Also, tune in for the latest Coronavirus news, and please share this link!
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