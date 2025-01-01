NWO: Fake bird flu plannedemic will soon be announced & poisonous vaccines will be mandatory (2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Tim Truth
The media is prepping up the next bird flu plannedemic, which even the former CDC Director stated will kill many who will be ‘affected’ by it.
COVID-19 was a successful trial by the global elites to make the world get injected with the COVID-19 vaccine and they will do it again. Get ready.
Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington