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The Hard Fork, Part Eleven
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54 views • December 17, 2020
https://youtu.be/PUqxuFimYQc AZ Republican SEIZING Voting Machines For Forensic Audit As SEVEN States Send Dueling Electors | Tim Pool.
https://youtu.be/Tlwr2Jm9veU Right Wing Groups Sets Up COVID "Autonomous" Zone, Entire Town DEFIES COVID Lockdown | Tim Pool.
https://youtu.be/bfXOYYf2mNw Trump "Demands" Arrest Of GA Governor As Bill Barr RESIGNS, But Even Newsmax Says Biden has WON | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/0jS4-OVgjEY Fox Host Says "Intel Source" Claims Trump Won the Election, Rand Paul Says The Election Was Stolen | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/SaEWMEgkaUg VITAL WI SUPREME COURT WIN/GOOD NEWS ABOUT BARR’S TEMP REPLACEMENT/ALT ELECTORS/GA SIGNATURE AUDIT | BCP
https://youtu.be/swMQM-tkQFY WE WILL BE VICTORIOUS! HUGE $46 MILLION CLUE! RINOS LOVE THE LARP. JOE/CHINA/HUNTER/PELOSI/RAND PAUL | BCP
https://youtu.be/rENZN6pS9nA THE PLOT THICKENS! THE CONSTITUTION & TRUMP’S 2018 EXECUTIVE ORDER DETAIL THE PATH TO VICTORY! | BCP
https://youtu.be/469PVKAntBQ UPDATE ON RATCLIFFE'S REPORT. DEMS & CHINA TURN ON JOE! PROOF MITCH IS ANOTHER SWAMP RAT+ OTHER NEWS | BCP
https://youtu.be/SYIn8dpIThg What's the REAL Reason Barr "Resigned"?; Dominion CEO Testifies; Republican Electors | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/oclaKR6XypA Judge Orders 50% Inmates Freed; Sheriff Refuses to Comply; Religious Freedom Wins | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/7sKS81GWGIs Trump's Martial Law: A New Hope For America; Barr's Special Mission From Trump To Expose The DOJ | Beyond the Noise w/David Zhang
https://youtu.be/It_MjYjU-Aw Lin Wood: At Least 1,000 Americans Involved; Military Crime Judge Is The New Deputy AG | Beyond the Noise w/David Shang
https://youtu.be/aFM8PYkmUZE Trump's 136 special powers if state of national emergency declared; Will Julian Assange be pardoned? | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/u1Mdht4B_O0 All 38 Texas electoral votes for Trump; Michigan Judge stands up for what's right | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/ebbTN29C7EM Trump's highest duty as president; CCP aims to destroy America from within | Front Page w/Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/5BhuECbGaHA FBI, Texas Rangers, and US Marshals united in action; Lin Wood: Georgia officials to be jailed? | Front Page w/Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/8ggxtLZCe8Y Joe Biden: Top Of The BIDEN CRIME FAMILY Totem Pole | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 94
https://youtu.be/Og4XM17n-Rs Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.16.20
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-15-situation-update-dec-15th-parallel-electors-trump-seize-evidence.html Mike Adam’s take on the current situation.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-16-situation-update-dec-16th-epic-counterattack-readied-against-cyber-pearl-harbor.html Mike Adams
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/14/20 Ep. 2353a - [CB] Pushes Their Agenda To Bring Down The World Economy. Ep. 2353b - Dueling Electors, [DS] Was Warned, They [Knowingly] Walked Through The Front Door. 12/15/20 Ep. 2354a - Trump Pushes On With Deregulating, [CB] Pushes For Darkness, Ep. 2354b - The Case Is Being Built, Crime Of The Century, The Eagle Has Landed. 12/16/20 Ep. 2355a - [CB]s To Handle The Pandemic Vaccine, People Must See It To Believe It.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/Tlwr2Jm9veU Right Wing Groups Sets Up COVID "Autonomous" Zone, Entire Town DEFIES COVID Lockdown | Tim Pool.
https://youtu.be/bfXOYYf2mNw Trump "Demands" Arrest Of GA Governor As Bill Barr RESIGNS, But Even Newsmax Says Biden has WON | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/0jS4-OVgjEY Fox Host Says "Intel Source" Claims Trump Won the Election, Rand Paul Says The Election Was Stolen | Tim Pool
https://youtu.be/SaEWMEgkaUg VITAL WI SUPREME COURT WIN/GOOD NEWS ABOUT BARR’S TEMP REPLACEMENT/ALT ELECTORS/GA SIGNATURE AUDIT | BCP
https://youtu.be/swMQM-tkQFY WE WILL BE VICTORIOUS! HUGE $46 MILLION CLUE! RINOS LOVE THE LARP. JOE/CHINA/HUNTER/PELOSI/RAND PAUL | BCP
https://youtu.be/rENZN6pS9nA THE PLOT THICKENS! THE CONSTITUTION & TRUMP’S 2018 EXECUTIVE ORDER DETAIL THE PATH TO VICTORY! | BCP
https://youtu.be/469PVKAntBQ UPDATE ON RATCLIFFE'S REPORT. DEMS & CHINA TURN ON JOE! PROOF MITCH IS ANOTHER SWAMP RAT+ OTHER NEWS | BCP
https://youtu.be/SYIn8dpIThg What's the REAL Reason Barr "Resigned"?; Dominion CEO Testifies; Republican Electors | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/oclaKR6XypA Judge Orders 50% Inmates Freed; Sheriff Refuses to Comply; Religious Freedom Wins | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/7sKS81GWGIs Trump's Martial Law: A New Hope For America; Barr's Special Mission From Trump To Expose The DOJ | Beyond the Noise w/David Zhang
https://youtu.be/It_MjYjU-Aw Lin Wood: At Least 1,000 Americans Involved; Military Crime Judge Is The New Deputy AG | Beyond the Noise w/David Shang
https://youtu.be/aFM8PYkmUZE Trump's 136 special powers if state of national emergency declared; Will Julian Assange be pardoned? | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/u1Mdht4B_O0 All 38 Texas electoral votes for Trump; Michigan Judge stands up for what's right | Eye Opener w/Michael Lewis
https://youtu.be/ebbTN29C7EM Trump's highest duty as president; CCP aims to destroy America from within | Front Page w/Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/5BhuECbGaHA FBI, Texas Rangers, and US Marshals united in action; Lin Wood: Georgia officials to be jailed? | Front Page w/Scott Goulet
https://youtu.be/8ggxtLZCe8Y Joe Biden: Top Of The BIDEN CRIME FAMILY Totem Pole | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 94
https://youtu.be/Og4XM17n-Rs Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 12.16.20
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-15-situation-update-dec-15th-parallel-electors-trump-seize-evidence.html Mike Adam’s take on the current situation.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-16-situation-update-dec-16th-epic-counterattack-readied-against-cyber-pearl-harbor.html Mike Adams
https://www.vashiva.com Dr. Shiva, has created a curriculum for true politics and bottoms up organization to counteract the establishment elitists. Has no use for either Democrats or Republicans. He believes China controls the country and has already turned us into slaves.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/14/20 Ep. 2353a - [CB] Pushes Their Agenda To Bring Down The World Economy. Ep. 2353b - Dueling Electors, [DS] Was Warned, They [Knowingly] Walked Through The Front Door. 12/15/20 Ep. 2354a - Trump Pushes On With Deregulating, [CB] Pushes For Darkness, Ep. 2354b - The Case Is Being Built, Crime Of The Century, The Eagle Has Landed. 12/16/20 Ep. 2355a - [CB]s To Handle The Pandemic Vaccine, People Must See It To Believe It.
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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