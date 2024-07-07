Dragon Ball Z (1993, Arcade)

Dragon Ball Z is a one-on-one beat'em up developed by Magical Formation and Cobra Team, and published by Banpresto. It was only released in the arcades.

The game is a fighting game in the vein of Street Fighter II. A match is decided by winning two out of three rounds, and a clock runs down, making the the character with less health loose when time has run out. You can choose between eight Dragon Ball Z characters. The game uses three buttons: punch, kick and heavy attack. You can also duck, defend and dash. There is no jumping. Instead, characters can just levitate freely, and the screen can also scroll upwards. You can throw the usual fireballs, but you can also shoot fireballs in a curve. Moreover, fireballs can also be deflected back.