Help The New California State Movement Fight Human Trafficking, Slavery, Child Sex Trafficking And Organ Harvesting

Paul Preston the president of the New California State movement for California to be split into two states for the creation of a New California State and a separate reorganized State of California has some things to tell you about the main reason and a very big reason for why there must be a New California State.

Human slave trafficking must be stopped. Child slave and sex trafficking must be stopped. The murdering of children to harvest their organs to be sold must be stopped. The satanic rituals of children and infants being sacrificed in horrible bloody rituals must be stopped. All these plus communism, Nazism, progressivism, liberalism, extreme leftist and corrupt ideologies, technocratic and satanic agendas and goals.... Must be STOPPED!!

All of these evils are very real and they must be stopped.... will you help?

Join the New California State movement if you really want to help to stop the many evils going on in California and in the nation.

Join New California ---> https://bit.ly/join-new-california-state

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/fight-child-sex-trafficking



