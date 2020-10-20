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NEW INFO On the Upcoming October Surprise From TERRAL03: DEW's, New Madrid Exercise, Using the 911 Inside Job Playbook {MIRROR}
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210 views • October 20, 2020
Another video from Terral03 Blackstar - Subscribe to his new channel here on Brighteon... his YT channel is slated to be deleted SOON!
Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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More Evidence to Support the Directed Energy Weapon Hypothesis
Written by Terral
October 10, 2020
The evidence is overwhelming in support of the hypothesis and explanation that Directed Energy Weapons (Wiki, LockheedMartin.com, Hughes-Raytheon, Military) have been utilized in the environment for some time to serve Elite agendas against the People.
Credit The Desert Sun
Sources like ChemTrailPlanet.com (info), PowerHourNation.com (info), RadiationDangers.com (info), and many others (search links) have been making the case for some time to the point of desensitizing many of us into a state of complacency and even acceptance with more and more people failing to ask the serious questions.
Terral BlackStar video September 22, 2020: https://youtu.be/ZKQpJUs_8FM
Dutchsinse make some important discoveries here recently shared in his September 08, 2020 video entitled, “9/08/2020 -- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from California to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE.” Read the article in Terral’s 2020 Newsletter Volume 39 from September 24, 2020.
Watch Dutch’s video here: https://youtu.be/nDnzPkuJiX0
Dutch uploaded two short enhanced-view videos to highlight the evidence:
9/09/2020 -- California Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) -- Color enhanced view: https://youtu.be/CRPKPJR1k5Q
9/09/2020 -- NIGHT 2 of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) off Coast of California -- Color enhanced view:
https://youtu.be/h45dBEq1NyM
--
HURRICANE DELTA TELEMETRY ACCIDENTALLY CAPTURED A TOP SECRET MILITARY LASER TEST OVER US MAINLAND(!)
Submitted by Martin
Watch video: https://youtu.be/VnQ_RfeJAVQ
Florida Maquis
October 09, 2020
---
3 Senior National Guard Officers Killed: https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/authorities-3-killed-in-warren-county-plane-crash/
---
DEW’s info: http://www.chemtrailplanet.com/DEW.html
--
My feeling today (OCT. 10th) is that we may be looking at videos and commentary that include elements of the coming October Surprise false flag event. Follow the commentary from start to finish in Florida Maquis’ video to about the 12:00 mark where he begins describing the ominous aspects of what the evidence suggests. Note the location between the 53rd Weapons Eval Wing and the 138th Fighter Wing to realize the recent New Madrid Quake Swarm Area (image below) where Dutch also reported hotspot activity in recent update reports.
911 Inside Job info:
DIA info (This Day In History): https://www.dia.mil/News/Articles/Article-View/Article/616903/this-day-in-history-sept-11-2001/
Terry Cohen video: https://youtu.be/jEu6hjJrBbs
====
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
------------------------------------------------------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): https://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
=======
More Evidence to Support the Directed Energy Weapon Hypothesis
Written by Terral
October 10, 2020
The evidence is overwhelming in support of the hypothesis and explanation that Directed Energy Weapons (Wiki, LockheedMartin.com, Hughes-Raytheon, Military) have been utilized in the environment for some time to serve Elite agendas against the People.
Credit The Desert Sun
Sources like ChemTrailPlanet.com (info), PowerHourNation.com (info), RadiationDangers.com (info), and many others (search links) have been making the case for some time to the point of desensitizing many of us into a state of complacency and even acceptance with more and more people failing to ask the serious questions.
Terral BlackStar video September 22, 2020: https://youtu.be/ZKQpJUs_8FM
Dutchsinse make some important discoveries here recently shared in his September 08, 2020 video entitled, “9/08/2020 -- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from California to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE.” Read the article in Terral’s 2020 Newsletter Volume 39 from September 24, 2020.
Watch Dutch’s video here: https://youtu.be/nDnzPkuJiX0
Dutch uploaded two short enhanced-view videos to highlight the evidence:
9/09/2020 -- California Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) -- Color enhanced view: https://youtu.be/CRPKPJR1k5Q
9/09/2020 -- NIGHT 2 of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) off Coast of California -- Color enhanced view:
https://youtu.be/h45dBEq1NyM
--
HURRICANE DELTA TELEMETRY ACCIDENTALLY CAPTURED A TOP SECRET MILITARY LASER TEST OVER US MAINLAND(!)
Submitted by Martin
Watch video: https://youtu.be/VnQ_RfeJAVQ
Florida Maquis
October 09, 2020
---
3 Senior National Guard Officers Killed: https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/authorities-3-killed-in-warren-county-plane-crash/
---
DEW’s info: http://www.chemtrailplanet.com/DEW.html
--
My feeling today (OCT. 10th) is that we may be looking at videos and commentary that include elements of the coming October Surprise false flag event. Follow the commentary from start to finish in Florida Maquis’ video to about the 12:00 mark where he begins describing the ominous aspects of what the evidence suggests. Note the location between the 53rd Weapons Eval Wing and the 138th Fighter Wing to realize the recent New Madrid Quake Swarm Area (image below) where Dutch also reported hotspot activity in recent update reports.
911 Inside Job info:
DIA info (This Day In History): https://www.dia.mil/News/Articles/Article-View/Article/616903/this-day-in-history-sept-11-2001/
Terry Cohen video: https://youtu.be/jEu6hjJrBbs
====
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
---------------------------------------------------------------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
------------------------------------------------------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): https://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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